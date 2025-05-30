How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 5/30/2025

Wall Street closed its best month since 2023 with a quiet day of trading.

The S&P 500 was essentially flat as it finished a winning week and its first winning month in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Hopes climbed through the month that the worst of the pain caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs may have already passed, though uncertainty still hangs over the market. Treasury yields edged lower in the bond market following encouraging reports on inflation and consumer sentiment in the United States.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.48 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,911.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.34 points, or 0.1%, to 42,270.07.

The Nasdaq composite fell 62.11 points, or 0.4%, to 19,113.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.49 points, or 0.4%, to 2,066.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 108.87 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 667 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 376.56 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.44 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 30.06 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 274.15 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 197.03 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 163.87 points, or 7.3%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.