How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 6/14/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close as caution crept into financial markets heading into the weekend.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Friday after setting an all-time high every other day this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%, marking another all-time high.

Losses were sharper across the Atlantic, where European stocks have been rocked by the results of recent elections on the continent. France’s CAC 40 stumbled to its worst week in more than two years. Treasury yields eased following a report on U.S. consumer sentiment.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,431.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.94 points, or 0.1%, to 38,589.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 21.32 points, or 0.1%, to 17,688.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.75 points, or 1.6%, to 2,006.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 84.61 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 209.83 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 555.76 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.39 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 661.77 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 899.62 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,677.53 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.92 points, or 1%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.