How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/5/2024

U.S. stocks rose to more records after a report on the job market bolstered hopes that interest rates may soon get easier.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to set an all-time high for a third straight day and close its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9% to its own record.

Treasury yields sank following the jobs data, which reinforced belief on Wall Street that the U.S. economy will stay in a not-too-hot but not-too-cold state and that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.17 points, or 0.5%, to 5,567.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.87 points, or 0.2%, to 39,375.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 164.46 points, or 0.9%, to 18,352.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.90 points, or 0.5%, to 2,026.73.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.71 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 257.01 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 620.16 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.96 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 797.36 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 1,686.33 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,341.41 points, or 22.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%.

