How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/16/2024

U.S. stocks drifted higher as Wall Street coasted to the close of its best week since November.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, extending its winning streak to a seventh day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%. Treasury yields eased a bit following a couple mixed reports on the U.S. economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.88%.

The market’s focus will shift next week to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech at a setting that’s been home to big policy announcements in the past.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.03 points, or 0.2%, to 5,554.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.70 points, or 0.2%, to 40,659.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.22 points, or 0.2%, to 17,631.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.45 points, or 0.3%, to 2,141.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 210.09 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 1,162.22 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 886.42 points, or 5.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 61.01 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 784.42 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 2,970.22 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,620.37 points, or 17.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 114.85 points, or 5.7%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.