How major US stock indexes fared Monday 11/21/2022

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, while drops in tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%. The Dow benefited from a big gain in Disney, which soared after replacing CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.

Tesla’s stock price fell again. Banks, health care stocks and makers of household goods did better than the rest of the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.40 points, or 0.4%, to 3,949.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.1%, to 33,700.28.

The Nasdaq fell 121.55 points, or 1.1%, to 11,024.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.59 points, or 0.6%, to 1,839.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 816.24 points, or 17.1%.

The Dow is down 2,638.02 points, or 7.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,620.46 points, or 29.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 406.17 points, or 18.1%.

