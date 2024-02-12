How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/12/2024

Wall Street held steady around record high levels following its latest weekly gain.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, weighed down by losses in tech stocks including Microsoft and Apple. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3% after flirting with its all-time closing high earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, surpassing the record high it set last week.

Diamondback Energy rose sharply after saying it would buy Endeavor Energy Resources. The next big event for the market could be Tuesday’s update on U.S. inflation, which economists expect to show a drop back below 3%. Treasury yields were stable.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.77 points, or 0.1%, to 5,021.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.69 points, or 0.3%, to 38,797.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 48.12 points, or 0.3%, to 15,942.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.27 points, or 1.8%, to 2,045.26.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 252.01 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is up 1,107.84 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 931.19 points, or 6.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.18 points, or 0.9%.

