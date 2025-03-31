How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/31/2025

President Donald Trump’s fast-approaching “Liberation Day” had stock markets all over the world swinging sharply.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in another roller-coaster Monday. The S&P lost 4.6% for the first three months of the year, its worst quarter in two-and-a-half years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also swerved higher after initially falling, and it climbed 1%. Slides for Nvidia and other influential tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq composite, which slipped 0.1%.

The swings follow a global sell-off as worries build that tariffs coming Wednesday from Trump will worsen inflation and grind down growth for economies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.91 points, or 0.6%, to 5,611.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.86 points, or 1%, to 42,001.76.

The Nasdaq composite fell 23.70 points, or 0.1%, to 17,299.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.36 points, or 0.6%, to 2,011.91.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 269.78 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 542.46 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,011.51 points, or 10.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 218.24 points, or 9.8%.

