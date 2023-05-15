How major US stock indexes fared Monday 5/15/2023

Wall Street drifted higher ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday. The Dow edged higher, while the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, but the larger market remained listless as several worries hang over Wall Street. They include fears about a possible recession and a countdown to a possible default by the U.S. government. The latest discouraging report on manufacturing showed a plunge in New York state.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.20 points, or 0.3%, to 4,136.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.98 points, or 0.1%, to 33,348.60.

The Nasdaq composite fell 80.47 points, or 0.7% to 12,365.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.70 points, or 1.2%, to 1,761.55.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 296.78 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 201.35 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,898.73 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.30 points, or less than 0.1%.

