How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/2/2025

U.S. stock indexes slipped to start 2025.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Thursday, marking its first five-day losing streak since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% after giving up an early gain, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.2%.

Tesla skidded following its latest update on deliveries. Energy producers helped limit the market’s losses after prices rose for crude oil and natural gas. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market following the latest encouraging report on the U.S. job market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.08 points, or 0.2%, to 5,868.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.95 points, or 0.4%, to 42,392.27.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30 points, or 0.2%, to 19,280.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.51 points, or 0.1%, to 2,231.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 102.29 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 599.94 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 441.24 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 12.92 points, or 0.6%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.