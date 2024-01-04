How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/4/2024

Wall Street’s weak start to 2024 carried into a third day. Stocks finished mixed on Thursday following reports showing the U.S. job market remains solid, though maybe a touch too strong.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, and is on track for its first losing week in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance sank after cutting its dividend nearly in half in order to hold onto more cash. That helped overshadow gains for airlines and cruise-ship operators.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.13 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.68

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.15 points, less than 0.1%, to 37,440.34.

The Nasdaq composite fell 81.91 points, or 0.6%, to 14,510.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,957.73.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 81.15 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 249.20 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 501.05 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 69.35 points, or 3.4%.

