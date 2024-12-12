How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/12/2024

U.S. stock indexes drifted lower following some potentially discouraging data on the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday, its third loss in the last four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.7% from its record set the day before.

A report earlier in the morning said more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than forecast. A separate update showed that inflation at the wholesale level was hotter last month than economists expected. Adobe sank after issuing weaker-than-expected financial forecasts. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.5%, to 6,051.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.44 points, or 0.5%, to 43,914.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 132.05 points, or 0.7%, to 19,902.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 33.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,361.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 39.02 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 728.40 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 43.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 47.91 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,281.42 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow is up 6,224.58 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,891.49 points, or 32.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 334.01 points, or 16.5%.

