How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/15/2024

Stocks returned to record heights following some mixed reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Thursday, surpassing the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a report showed sales at U.S. retailers weakened by more last month than economists expected. That helped bolster hopes for cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve later this year. CBRE rose after reporting better-than-expected results, and Wells Fargo jumped after a regulator removed a consent order on it.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.11 points, or 0.6%, to 5,029.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 348.85 points, or 0.9%, to 38,773.12.

The Nasdaq composite rose 47.03 points, or 0.3%, to 15,906.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 49.38 points, or 2.5%, to 2,061.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.12 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 101.43 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 84.49 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.49 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 259.90 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 1,083.58 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 894.82 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.40 points, or 1.7%.

