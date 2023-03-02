How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/2/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for the first time in three days, even as bond yields climb to tighten the squeeze on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday after erasing a morning loss. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose.

Stocks immediately flipped from losses to gains after a Federal Reserve official made comments that raised hopes the central bank may not ramp up its fight against inflation as aggressively as feared. That countered recent talk from other officials who raised worries about much bigger increases to interest rates following several hotter-than-expected reports on the economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.96 points, or 0.8%, to 3,981.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 341.73 points, 1%, to 33,003.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 83.50 points, or 0.7%, to 11,462.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.23 points, or 0.2%, to 1,902.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 186.65 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 68.04 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.17 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 141.85 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 143.68 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 996.50 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.41 points, or 8%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.