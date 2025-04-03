How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/3/2025

Financial markets around the world reeled following President Donald Trump’s latest and most severe set of tariffs, and the U.S. stock market took the worst of it.

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% Thursday, more than other major stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,679 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 6%.

Little was spared as fear flared globally about the potentially toxic mix of weakening economic growth and higher inflation that tariffs can create.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 274.45 points, or 4.8%, to 5,396.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,679.39 points, or 4%, to 40,545.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 1,050.44 points, or 6%, to 16,550.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 134.82 points, or 6.6%, to 1,910.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 184.82 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is down 1,037.97 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 772.38 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 112.73 points, or 5.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 485.11 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is down 1,998.29 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,760.19 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 319.61 points, or 14.3%.

___

This story corrects the closing level of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.