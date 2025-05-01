How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/1/2025

Microsoft and Meta Platforms drove Wall Street higher after delivering profits for the start of the year that were even bigger than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Thursday and was back within 8.8% of its record set earlier this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.

Treasury yields swiveled in the bond market following some mixed reports on the economy. Yields initially sank after a report showed more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, but they later recovered following a better-than-feared update on U.S. manufacturing.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.08 points, or 0.6%, to 5,604.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.60 points, or 0.2%, to 40,752.96.

The Nasdaq composite rose 264.40 points, or 1.5%, to 17,710.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.74 points, or 0.6%, to 1,975.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 78.93 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 639.46 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 327.80, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.25 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 277.49 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 1,791.26 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,600.05, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 254.30 points, or 11.4%.

