How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 6/6/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street’s momentum cooled following its latest record-setting day.

The S&P 500 ended just barely lower Thursday, a day after setting an all-time high for the 25th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1% after setting its own record.

Several retailers fell after detailing more struggles for lower-income customers. Nvidia’s stock swung to a loss a day after its total value topped $3 trillion for the first time. European stocks rose modestly after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,352.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.84 points, or 0.2%, to 38,886.17.

The Nasdaq composite fell 14.78 points, or 0.1%, to 17,173.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.43 points, or 0.7%, to 2,049.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.45 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 199.85 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 438.11 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.69 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 583.13 points, or 12.2%.

The Dow is up 1,196.63 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,161.77 points, or 14.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.37 points, or 1.1%.

