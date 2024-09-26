How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/26/2024
U.S. stocks rose to another all-time high, but a slide in oil prices kept the gains in check by weighing down energy companies.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday, setting its third record high this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
Micron Technology led the way after AI-related demand helped it deliver a stronger-than-expected profit report. Other tech companies also rose. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and other energy companies fell along with crude prices.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.11 points, or 0.4%, to 5,745.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.36 points, or 0.6%, to 42,175.11.
The Nasdaq composite rose 108.09 points, or 0.6%, to 18,190.29.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,209.87.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 42.82 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 111.75 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 241.97 points, or 1.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.02 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 975.54 points, or 20.5%.
The Dow is up 4,485.57 points, or 11.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,178.94 points, or 21.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 182.80 points, or 9%.
