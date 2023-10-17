How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/17/2023

Wall Street drifted following the latest signal that the U.S. economy remains solid, though perhaps too strong for the Federal Reserve’s liking.

The S&P 500 closed just barely lower Tuesday after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow added 13 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market after a report showed shoppers spent more at U.S. retailers last month than expected. That’s a sign of a healthy economy, but it may also indicate upward pressure on inflation and could push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.43 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,373.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,997.65.

The Nasdaq composite fell 34.24 points, or 0.3%, to 13,533.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.98 points, or 1.1% to 1,766.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.42 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 327.36 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 126.51 points, or 0.9%

The Russell 2000 is up 46.33 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 533.70 points, or 13.9%.

The Dow is up 850.40 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,067.26 points, or 29.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 4.80 points, or 0.3%.

