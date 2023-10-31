How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/31/2023

Wall Street closed higher to take a bit of the edge off another losing month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, a day after clawing back a bigger chunk of its loss for October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 123 points, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

Pinterest, Arista Networks and others rose following better profit reports than expected.

Treasury yields held relatively steady after data showed U.S. workers’ wages and benefits grew more slowly than expected during the summer. That could influence the Federal Reserve’s next decision on interest rates, which is due Wednesday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.98 points, or 0.6%, to 4,193.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.91 points, or 0.4%, to 33,052.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 61.75 points, or 0.5%, to 12,851.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.99 points, or 0.9% to 1,662.28.

For the week:

The S&P is up 76.43 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 635.28 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 208.23 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.34 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 354.30 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is down 94.38 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,384.76 points, or 22.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 98.96 points, or 5.6%.

