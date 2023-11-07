How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023

Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street as markets continue to absorb the big swings that have shaken them in recent weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday. Gains in several Big Tech companies helped push the index higher, even though more stocks fell than rose. The Dow added 56 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%.

The 10-year Treasury yield eased following its own sharp swings since the summer. Oil prices fell sharply to take some pressure off inflation. Benchmark U.S. crude fell back below $78 per barrel to where it was in July.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,378.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.74 points, or 0.2%, to 34,152.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 121.08 points, or 0.9%, to 13,639.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.79 points, or 0.3% to 1,733.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.04 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 91.28 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 161.57 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 27.55 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 538.88 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 1,005.35 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,173.37 points, or 30.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 28.09 points, or 1.6%.

