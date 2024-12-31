How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/31/2024

Stock indexes closed mostly lower on Wall Street on the final day of another record-setting year.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% Tuesday, but still managed to rack up a gain of 23.3% for the year, its second straight year with gains of more than 20%. The last time it had back-to-back yearly gains that big was 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9%.

Big Tech stocks led this year’s rally, pushing the Nasdaq composite to a yearly gain of 28.6%. The Dow, which is far less weighted with tech, rose 12.9% for the year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.31 points, or 0.4%, to 5,881.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.51 points, or 0.1%, to 42,544.22.

The Nasdaq composite fell 175.99 points, or 0.9%, to 19,310.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.38 points, or 0.1%, to 2,230.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 89.21 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 447.99 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 411.24 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.43 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,111.80 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is up 4,854.68, or 12.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,299.44 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 203.08 points, or 10%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.