How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/1/2025

U.S. stocks swerved through another shaky day of trading, with uncertainty still high about just what President Donald Trump will announce about tariffs on his “Liberation Day.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday after swinging between a drop of 1% and a gain of 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Treasury yields dropped in the bond market after a report said U.S. manufacturing contracted last month, breaking a two-month streak of growth. Markets have been shaky in the run-up to Wednesday, when Trump will announce a sweeping set of tariffs.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.22 points, or 0.4%, to 5,633.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.80 points, or less than 0.1%, to 41,989.96.

The Nasdaq composite rose 150.60 points, or 0.9%, to 17,449.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.33 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,012.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.13 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 406.06 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 126.90 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.03 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 248.56 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is down 554.26 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,860.90 points, or 9.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 217.92 points, or 9.8%.

