How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/16/2024

Most U.S. stocks slipped as Treasury yields climbed again on rising expectations that interest rates may stay high for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

UnitedHealth helped support the market after jumping on a stronger-than-expected profit report. But the majority of stocks weakened after two top officials at the Federal Reserve warned it may not cut interest rates for a while after inflation reports this year came in worse than expected. The two-year Treasury yield briefly climbed as high as 5% before paring its gain.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.41 points, or 0.2%, to 5,051.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.86 points, or 0.2%, to 37,798.97.

The Nasdaq composite fell 19.77 points, or 0.1%, to 15,865.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.23 points, or 0.4%, to 1,967.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 72 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 184.27 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 309.84 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 35.70 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 281.58 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is up 109.43 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 853.90 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 59.60 points, or 2.9%.

