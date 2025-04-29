How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/29/2025

U.S. stocks rose again as stronger-than-expected profits keep piling higher for companies, though CEOs say they’re unsure how long that can last due to uncertainty around President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Tuesday, its sixth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

UPS, General Motors and JetBlue Airways were part of a horde of companies reporting better profits for the start of 2025 than analysts expected. But uncertainty is high about how their profits will fare the rest of the year amid Trump’s on-again-off-again tariffs.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.08 points, or 0.6%, to 5,560.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300.03 points, or 0.7%, to 40,527.62.

The Nasdaq composite rose 95.18 points, or 0.5%, to 17,461.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,976.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.62 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 414.12 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 78.38, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.90 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 320.80 points, or 5.5%.

The Dow is down 2,016.60 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,849.48, or 9.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 253.64 points, or 11.4%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.