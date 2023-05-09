How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/9/2023

Wall Street edged lower following some mixed earnings reports, as stocks remain roughly where they’ve been stuck for more than a month.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 56 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

The next big milestone for the market will be Wednesday’s report on inflation, which has come down but remains high. It could dictate the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. Political leaders are also meeting in Washington Tuesday to try to avoid a default on the U.S. government’s debt.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.95 points, or 0.5%, to 4,119.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.88 points, or 0.2%, to 33,561.81.

The Nasdaq composite fell 77.36 points, or 0.6% to 12,179.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.79 points, or 0.3%, to 1,749.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.08 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 112.57 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 55.86 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.20 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 279.67 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is up 414.56 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,713.07 points, or 16.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.57points, or 0.7%.

