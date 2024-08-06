How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/6/2024

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as calm returned to the market a day after its biggest pullback in almost two years.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Tuesday, breaking a brutal three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1%. Strong profit reports from Uber and other companies helped support the market.

The vast majority of stocks climbed in a mirror opposite of the day before, when the unraveling of some popular trades and worries about the U.S. economy wracked markets. Treasury yields climbed, clawing back some of their sharp drops since April.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.70 points, or 1%, to 5,240.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 294.39 points, or 0.8%, to 38,997.66.

The Nasdaq composite rose 166.77 points, or 1%, to 16,366.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.14 points, or 1.2%, to 2,064.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 106.53 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 739.60 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 409.31 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 45.01 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 470.20 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 1,308.12 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,355.50 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.23 points, or 1.8%.

