Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges nearly 7% as global sell-offs resume

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index plunged 6.7% early Monday, extending sell-offs that began last week.

The Nikkei had shed more than 2,400 points to 33,488.08 about a half-hour after opening.

Stocks tumbled Friday on worries the U.S. economy could be cracking under the weight of high interest rates meant to whip inflation. World shares have tracked that decline.

