John Lennon gets honored on UK coin collection in what would have been his 85th year

LONDON (AP) — John Lennon is being honored in a specially minted British coin collection to mark the year the Beatles great and peace advocate would have turned 85, the Royal Mint said Friday.

The coin, which will go on sale on Monday, features a portrait of Lennon that is based on a famous image taken by music industry photographer Bob Gruen in 1974.

It depicts a side profile of Lennon, taken on the roof of his penthouse in New York. Lennon was shot dead by Mark David Chapman in the city on Dec. 8, 1980 at the age of 40.

Lennon’s name appears to the left of the portrait, while the word “Imagine” features on the right side of the design in a reference to his single and album, released in 1971, the year after the Fab Four — Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — effectively went their own way, having left their indelible mark at the heart of the 1960s.

“Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon’s achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continue to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint, which has struck the coins of monarchs from Alfred the Great in the ninth century through to King Charles III, has an ongoing “music legends” coin series, celebrating singers and songwriters. Lennon follows the likes of McCartney, David Bowie, Queen, the Rolling Stones and Shirley Bassey in being honored on a Royal Mint coin.

Lennon fans and coin collectors will be able to buy the coins from the Royal Mint’s website from Monday. They will be available in a range of precious metals, including gold, as well as different colors.

Prices will start at 18.50 pounds ($24) for a five-pound denominated coin up to 6,420 pounds ($8,330) for a 200-pound denominated coin.

Though legal tender, but with the price differential, it’s unlikely — if not irrational — for anyone to use the coin to buy, say, “The White Album.”

