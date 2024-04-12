JPMorgan Chase, Advanced Micro Devices fall; Progressive, Exxon Mobil rise, 4/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), down $10.42 to $185.01.

The bank gave investors a lower-than-expected forecast for its annual net interest income.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.01 to $40.08.

The gold miner rose along with prices for the precious metal.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), down $6.42 to $164.08.

The chipmaker fell following reports Chinese telecommunications carriers must phase out foreign chips by 2027.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), up $4.11 to $206.37.

The insurer beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), down $12.28 to $150.45.

The veterinary health company slipped after a report about deaths of pets taking arthritis drugs.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up 33 cents to $122.12.

Energy companies gained ground along with surging oil prices.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), down 71 cents $27.81.

The company is reportedly cutting expectations for Boeing plane deliveries in 2024.

State Street Corp. (STT), up 86 cents to $74.77.

The financial services company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

