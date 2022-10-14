JPMorgan, UnitedHealth Group rise; Kroger, Chevron fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Wells Fargo & Co., up 79 cents to $43.17.

The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.82 to $111.19.

The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $3.22 to $513.13.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Kroger Co., down $3.41 to $43.16.

The grocery store owner is buying rival Albertsons for $20 billion.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up 7 cents to $35.47.

The airline is reportedly considering an order for more than 100 widebody jets.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $1.43 to $13.35.

The vegan burger maker is undertaking a second round of job cuts and trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Chevron Corp., down $5.14 to $160.14.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Morgan Stanley, down $4.02 to $75.30.

The investment bank reported disappointing third-quarter revenue.

