Kellanova, Devon Energy fall; Discover Financial, Sphere Entertainment rise, Monday, 10/02/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Kellanova, down $3.34 to $52.50.

The company, which sells cereals overseas, got off to a bumpy start on its first day of trading after splitting off from Kellogg’s North American cereal business.

Sphere Entertainment Co., up $4.13 to $41.29.

The company’s Sphere entertainment venue opened over the weekend in Las Vegas with the first of a series of concerts from U2.

Tesla Inc., up $1.38 to $251.60.

Deliveries of electric vehicles surged 27% over the summer from last year, but still fell below analyst projections.

Discover Financial Services, up $4.20 to $90.83.

The company gave details about a consent order it received from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. requiring Discover Bank to improve its consumer compliance system.

Tilray Brands Inc., down 12 cents to $2.27.

The cannabis company completed its acquisition of eight beer brands from Anheuser-Busch, expanding reach in the craft brew industry.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 25 cents to 16 cents.

The company, which makes teeth-straightening systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Devon Energy Corp., down $2.05 to $45.65.

Energy companies fell broadly along with crude oil prices.

Consolidated Edison Inc., down $3.91 to $81.62.

Utility companies continued to lose their appeal to income-seeking investors as Treasury yields reached their highest levels in more than a decade.

