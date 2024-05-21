Keysight Technologies, Nordson fall; Eli Lilly, Lam Research rise, Tuesday, 5/21/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
AutoZone Inc. (AZO), down $114.04 to $2,810.
The auto parts retailer reported fiscal third-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), down $10.28 to $313.49.
The security software maker trimmed its billings forecast for the year.
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), down $15.97 to $143.78.
The electronic measurement technology company’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Nordson Corp. (NDSN), down $23.08 to $245.33.
The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings lowered its earnings forecast for the year.
Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), up $12.15 to $954.19.
The semiconductor equipment maker’s board approved a $10 billion stock buyback plan and 10-for-1 stock split.
Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), down 56 cents to $3.35.
The exercise bike and treadmill company announced a wide-ranging refinancing plan.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), down 65 cents to $18.53.
The container shipping company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $20.99 to $804.17.
The drug developer reportedly received approval in China for a key diabetes and weight-loss treatment.
