Lennar, Scholastic fall; Costco, Steel Dynamics rise, 12/15/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), up $24.59 to $655.37.

The warehouse club operator beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts and declared a special $15 dividend.

Lennar Corp. (LEN), down $5.08 to $149.73.

The homebuilder’s forecast for a measure of profit margins fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), down 13 cents to $13.64.

Investment management company Ancora is reportedly pushing for leadership changes at the animal health care company.

RTX Corp. (RTX), down $1.93 to $79.93.

The aerospace and defense company said Christopher T. Calio will succeed Gregory J. Hayes as CEO next year.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD), up $5.53 to $124.66.

The steel producer and metals recycler gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX), down $4.27 to $30.43.

The housing materials maker said it has a cautious outlook for the first half of 2024 and did not provide a financial forecast.

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $4.90 to $36.58.

The publishing, education and media company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), down 14 cents to $18.08,

The data analysis software company announced a one-year continuation of its Vantage contract with the U.S. army.

