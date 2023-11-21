Lowe’s, Best Buy fall; Medtronic, Dick’s Sporting Goods rise, Tuesday, 11/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), down $5.63 to $198.91.

The home-improvement retailer trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Medtronic Plc. (MDT), up $3 to $78.16.

The medical device company raised its earnings and revenue forecasts.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), down $2.35 to $181.47.

The medical device company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), up $9.78 to $123.76.

The scientific instrument maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), up $7.59 to $462.80.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel is selling its south Texas cement business to CRH for $2.1 billion.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), down $10.60 to $126.38.

The construction and technical services company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Best Buy Co. (BBY), down 61 cents to $67.51.

The consumer electronics retailer trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), up $5.62 to $124.63.

The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.