Lululemon, Cintas rise; UniFirst, Progress Software fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

UBS Group AG, up 83 cents to $20.10.

The bank is bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to carry out a government-orchestrated takeover of struggling rival Credit Suisse.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $40.73 to $361.04.

The workout wear brand gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up 94 cents to $31.14.

The investment bank reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Paychex Inc., up $7.05 to $116.03.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $3.69 to $57.96.

The egg producer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Cintas Corp., up $21.52 to $465.15.

The uniform rental company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

UniFirst Corp., down $20.12 to $173.02.

The uniform provider gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Progress Software Corp., down $2.88 to $55.77.

The business software maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

