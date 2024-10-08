Marshall is retiring as the CEO of the Mavericks at the end of 2024 but will remain as a consultant

DALLAS (AP) — Cynt Marshall is retiring as CEO of the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the year, and then she will stay on for another year as a consultant in the organization where she is credited for a comprehensive overhaul of workplace policies.

Marshall, a former AT&T executive, was introduced by the Mavericks in February 2018, about a week after a Sports Illustrated report detailed years of incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct in the franchise’s business office.

When hired, Marshall became the first Black female CEO in NBA history. She will retire as CEO effective Dec. 31 and will remain in the consultant role through December 2025.

“Cynt Marshall is a force of nature. I like to say her superpower is bringing people together, but the truth is she has many superpowers,” said Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, whose family bought a majority stake in the team last December.

“Cynt has always gone above and beyond in everything she has done, and her leadership of the Dallas Mavericks is no exception. She is an indelible fixture in the history of this franchise, and we are eternally grateful,” Dumont said. “The positive impact she has had here will be felt for a very long time.”

The franchise said in a news release that Marshall redefined the Mavericks’ culture. That began with the creation of a 100-day plan to implement a revamped corporate culture, setting new standards for inclusion, business effectiveness and corporate responsibility.

