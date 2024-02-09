Masonite, Central Garden rise; Pinterest, Expedia fall, Friday, 2/9/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Cloudflare Inc., up $17.61 to $107.92.
The web security and content delivery company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
DexCom Inc., down $6.58 to $120.47.
The medical device company’s sales forecast for the year fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $14.69 to $154.91.
The publisher of Grand Theft Auto and other video games cut its sales forecast for the year.
Pinterest Inc., down $3.85 to $36.87.
The digital pinboard and shopping tool’s fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.
Expedia Group Inc., down $28.36 to $131.11.
The online travel company’s bookings results for the fourth-quarter missed analysts’ forecasts.
Masonite International Corp., up $33.90 to $130.51.
Owens Corning is buying the maker of doors for the housing industry.
Children’s Place Inc., down $7.24 to $12.51.
The children’s clothing and accessories chain gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Central Garden & Pet Co., up $2.44 to $41.43.
The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
