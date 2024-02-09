Masonite, Central Garden rise; Pinterest, Expedia fall, Friday, 2/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Cloudflare Inc., up $17.61 to $107.92.

The web security and content delivery company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

DexCom Inc., down $6.58 to $120.47.

The medical device company’s sales forecast for the year fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $14.69 to $154.91.

The publisher of Grand Theft Auto and other video games cut its sales forecast for the year.

Pinterest Inc., down $3.85 to $36.87.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool’s fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., down $28.36 to $131.11.

The online travel company’s bookings results for the fourth-quarter missed analysts’ forecasts.

Masonite International Corp., up $33.90 to $130.51.

Owens Corning is buying the maker of doors for the housing industry.

Children’s Place Inc., down $7.24 to $12.51.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Central Garden & Pet Co., up $2.44 to $41.43.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

