McDonald’s, Boeing fall; Estee Lauder, ON Semiconductor rise, Monday, 2/5/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
McDonald’s Corp. (MCD), down $13.31 to $283.74.
The burger chain’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), up $4 to $319.09.
The construction equipment maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), up $18.92 to $153.04.
The beauty products company announced job cuts as part of a restructuring plan.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), up $5.98 to $76.81.
The semiconductor components maker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Boeing Co. (BA), down $4.16 to $205.23.
The airplane maker discovered another problem in some of its 737 fuselages that may delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft.
Catalent Inc. (CTLT), up $5.30 to $59.81.
Novo Holdings is buying the maker of drug delivery technologies.
Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), up $4.42 to $28.21.
Thoma Bravo is buying the software developer for $1.5 billion.
Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), up 93 cents to $15.66.
Merck is buying the animal health products company’s aquatics business.
