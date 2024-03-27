Merck, Cintas rise; GameStop falls, Wednesday, 3/27/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Merck & Co. (MRK), up $4.73 to $130.26.

The drug developer received U.S. approval for a high blood pressure treatment.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), up $7.70 to $323.77.

Johnson & Johnson is reportedly considering buying the medical device maker.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS), up $56.64 to $690.04.

The uniform rental company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

GameStop Corp. (GME), down $2.29 to $13.21.

The video game retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), up 12 cents to $7.74.

The developer of biomaterials for wound care challenged a negative regulatory decision from the Food and Drug Administration.

NCino Inc. (NCNO), up $5.56 to $35.74.

The cloud-based software company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), up 91 cents to $11.

The biopharmaceutical company is joining the S&P MidCap 400.

NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR), up $1.94 to $15.01.

The cancer treatment developer said a potential lung cancer therapy met a key research goal.

