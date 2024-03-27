Merck, Cintas rise; GameStop falls, Wednesday, 3/27/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Merck & Co. (MRK), up $4.73 to $130.26.
The drug developer received U.S. approval for a high blood pressure treatment.
Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), up $7.70 to $323.77.
Johnson & Johnson is reportedly considering buying the medical device maker.
Cintas Corp. (CTAS), up $56.64 to $690.04.
The uniform rental company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
GameStop Corp. (GME), down $2.29 to $13.21.
The video game retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), up 12 cents to $7.74.
The developer of biomaterials for wound care challenged a negative regulatory decision from the Food and Drug Administration.
NCino Inc. (NCNO), up $5.56 to $35.74.
The cloud-based software company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), up 91 cents to $11.
The biopharmaceutical company is joining the S&P MidCap 400.
NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR), up $1.94 to $15.01.
The cancer treatment developer said a potential lung cancer therapy met a key research goal.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.