Merck, Cintas rise; GameStop, MiMedx fall, Wednesday, 3/27/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Merck & Co., up $6.23 to $131.75.

The drug developer received U.S. approval for a high blood pressure treatment.

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $6.54 to $322.61.

Johnson & Johnson is reportedly considering buying the medical device maker.

Cintas Corp., up $52.24 to $685.64.

The uniform rental company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

GameStop Corp., down $2.33 to $13.17.

The video game retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

MiMedx Group Inc., down 1 cent to $7.61.

The developer of biomaterials for wound care challenged a negative regulatory decision from the Food and Drug Administration.

NCino Inc., up $5.72 to $35.90.

The cloud-based software company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., up 76 cents to $10.84.

The biopharmaceutical company is joining the S&P MidCap 400.

NovoCure Ltd., up $1.57 to $14.64.

The cancer treatment developer said a potential lung cancer therapy met a key research goal.

