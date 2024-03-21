Micron, Broadcom rise; Five Below, Designer Brands fall, Thursday, 3/21/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $6.47 to $172.20.

U.S. antitrust authorities accused the iPhone maker of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), up $122.46 to $1,398.47.

The chipmaker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU), up $15.08 to $111.33.

The chipmaker gave investors a surprisingly strong financial forecast for the current quarter.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE), down $30.13 to $178.84.

The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), down $10.34 to $164.25.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chains cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), down $1.55 to $9.97.

The footwear and accessories retailer gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY), down $1.16 to $16.58.

The online pet supply retailer gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), down $6.51 to $64.74.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

