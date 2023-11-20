Microsoft, Palantir rise; Bristol-Myers, Kohl’s fall, Monday, 11/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up $6.43 to $376.28.

The software giant hired ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a new AI venture.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), down $1.31 to $49.54.

The drug developer said it faces a delay for a U.S. regulatory decision on a potential cancer treatment.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), up 48 cents to $54.92.

The ride-hailing app announced a $1.2 billion offering of convertible senior notes.

General Motors Co. (GM), up 64 cents to $28.68.

Kyle Vogt resigned as head of the automaker’s autonomous vehicle unit Cruise.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 91 cents to $21.40.

The data-mining technology company was reportedly awarded a contract with the British National Health Service.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), up 46 cents to $45.82.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 85 cents to $36.85.

The copper miner rose along with prices for the base metal.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS), down 42 cents to $25.14.

The Wisconsin-based department store chain’s president and chief operating officer Dave Alves resigned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.