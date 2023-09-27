MillerKnoll, Peloton rise; Progress Software, NextEra Energy fall, Wednesday, 9/27/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Jabil Inc., up 18 cents to $105.18.
The electronics manufacturer is selling its Mobility business to BYD Electronic for $2.2 billion.
AutoNation Inc., up $2.02 to $152.66.
The auto retailer reportedly offered to buy British automotive retailer Pendragon.
Progress Software Corp., down $2.68 to $52.69.
The business software maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
MillerKnoll Inc., up $5.36 to $24.51.
The furniture maker raised is profit forecast for the year.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up 3 cents to $4.65.
The exercise bike and treadmill company named Nick Caldwell as its new chief product officer.
AAR Corp., up $1.46 to $60.68.
The airplane maintenance company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.
NextEra Energy Inc., down $5.38 to $59.96.
The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. sold its Florida City Gas unit Chesapeake Utilities for $923 million.
Morphic Holding Inc., up $1.49 to $22.82.
The biopharmaceutical company said CEO Praveen Tipirneni is taking a temporary medical leave of absence.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.