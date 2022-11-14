Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10.

The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest COVID-19 vaccines.

Biogen Inc., up $9.61 to $299.06.

Competitor Roche gave investors a disappointing update on the development of a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Oatly Group AB, down 31 cents to $2.14.

The maker of oat-based dairy product alternatives reported a bigger third-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $1.70 to $30.35.

The dental products maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc., down 19 cents to $8.34.

The technology consulting company reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

Tesla Inc., down $5.02 to $190.95.

CEO Elon Musk told a business forum that he is overworked following the buyout of Twitter.

Coinbase Global Inc., down $4.24 to $53.22.

The crypto exchange platform faces uncertainty along with the broader crypto market following the implosion of FTX.

