Morphic Holding, Boeing rise; Paramount, Devon Energy fall, Monday, 7/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), up $24 to $55.84.

Eli Lilly is buying the biopharmaceutical company for $3.2 billion.

Boeing Co. (BA), up $2.17 to $187.01.

The airplane maker will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners.

Paramount Global (PARA), down 34 cents to $11.48.

The entertainment giant behind blockbuster films such as “Top Gun” and “The Godfather” has agreed to merge with Skydance.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $1.33 to $112.04.

The energy giant warned of the impact from lower natural gas prices on its earnings this quarter.

Corning Inc. (GLW), up $4.08 to $42.52.

The specialty glass maker raised its sales forecast.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), down $1.27 to $45.77.

The energy company is buying the Williston Basin business of Grayson Mill Energy for about $5 billion.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), up $1.29 to $39.16.

Chief financial officer Darin Harper disclosed a stock purchase in the restaurant and arcade chain.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), up 12 cents to $3.05.

The electric vehicle maker updated investors on production and delivery targets.

