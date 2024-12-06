New Mexico seeks record $47.8M fine for excess air pollution by natural gas processor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators on Friday issued a $47.8 million fine on allegations of excess air pollution at a natural gas processing facility in a prolific oil production region near the Texas state line.

The state Environment Department issued the sanctions including a cease and desist order against Houston-based Targa Resources at its processing plant near Jal, New Mexico, alleging excess emissions of gases known to cause respiratory issues or contribute to climate change including ozone-producing pollutants.

Representatives for Targa could not immediatly be reached for comment. Regulators say Targa has 30 days to respond and comply or request a hearing with the agency secretary.

Regulators also have ordered a series of corrective actions and improvements to the facilities that process gas for transmission by pipeline.

The New Mexico Court of Appeals last month upheld regulations aimed at cracking down on air pollution in one of the nation’s top-producing oil and gas states. That case centered on a 2022 rule to curb pollutants that chemically react in the presence of sunlight to create ground-level ozone, commonly known as smog.

The proposed air pollution fine against Targa would be the largest in state history, if upheld. The case also was referred to federal regulators.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has advanced restrictions on ozone-precursor pollutants along with regulations to limit methane emissions in its efforts to combat climate change and meet federal clean air standards.

