Nike, Amicus Therapeutics rise; Vail Resorts, Hess fall, Friday, 9/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike Inc. (NKE), up $5.37 to $95.

The sportswear giant reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), up 35 cents to $12.21.

U.S. regulators approved the biotechnology company’s Pompe disease treatment Pombiliti.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), up 35 cents to $13.88.

The maker of golf equipment gave investors an encouraging production update following a fire last week.

Opko Health Inc. (OPK),up 8 cents to $1.58.

The biopharmaceutical company announced a contract with the U.S. for antibody research and development.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), down $15.21 to $227.04.

The ski resort operator’s fiscal fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK), up $4.34 to $649.58.

CEO Larry Fink reportedly said the investment firm is open to more acquisitions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), up 67 cents to $13.08.

Bain Capital is reportedly considering buying the auto insurance software company.

Hess Corp. (HES), down $2.58 to $154.06.

Energy stocks fell as crude oil prices slipped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.