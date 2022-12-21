Nike, FedEx rise; Pebblebrook, Calavo Growers fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Nike Inc., up $12.57 to $115.78.
The athletic apparel maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
FedEx Corp., up $5.64 to $169.99.
The package delivery company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, down $1.23 to $13.20.
The hotel investment company cut its financial forecast.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2.46 to $23.38.
The amusement park operator is reportedly under pressure from activist shareholder Land & Buildings.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., up $2.25 to $45.37.
The annuity and insurance underwriter rejected a buyout offer from Prosperity Group Holdings and Elliott Investment Management.
Hess Corp., up $4.28 to $140.29.
Energy stocks gained ground along with crude oil prices.
Calavo Growers Inc., down $4.87 to $29.
The avocado grower reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Cintas Corp., up $20.45 to $464.39.
The uniform rental company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.