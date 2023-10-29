Off-duty deputy shoots man in Omaha, Nebraska, leading to hospitalization

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man shot by an off-duty deputy in Nebraska over the weekend is in serious but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and will require further medical care before he can be interviewed, authorities said Sunday.

The deputy was headed to work at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center in Omaha just before 5 a.m. on Saturday when he called dispatch requesting the help of on-duty officers because of an “active fight disturbance,” authorities said.

Authorities said a “help officer” call was put out within minutes.

The off-duty deputy discharged his weapon, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday, without elaborating on the circumstances.

It added that the deputy is a nearly five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and is currently assigned to its Uniform Services Bureau. The office did not release the name of the officer.

The sheriff’s office identified the man who was shot as Daveyon Sherman, 27.

“Mr. Sherman remains in serious but stable condition,” the sheriff’s office said, adding, “An interview with Mr. Sherman will take place once he is medically able to do so.”

Sherman has multiple warrants for his arrest, stemming from alleged incidents before the shooting on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Under departmental policy, the deputy will remain on paid administrative leave until the sheriff’s office, the Omaha Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol complete their investigation of the shooting, officials said.

