Oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline is interrupted

PRAGUE (AP) — Oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline has been interrupted, Czech officials said Wednesday.

The state Mero company that operates the pipeline network in the country said it was assessing the situation.

“The supplies have not been threatened,” Mero said.

It said the state has reserves for 90 days and oil delivery from the West through the TAL and IKL pipelines has not been interrupted.

Czech Industry and Trade Minister Lukas Vlcek said it was not immediately clear what happened.

“The Czech refiners are well ready for such a situation and we have a robust system of state reserves,” Vlcek said.

Orlen Unipetrol refiner said its operations have not been affected.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are the only remaining European Union member states still receiving oil from Russia. The other EU countries stopped buying Russian oil following the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as part of the EU sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression.

The EU exception for the Czechs to get Russia’s oil expires on Thursday.

The government previously said it was not planning to seek an extension.

The Czechs have invested to double the capacity of the Italian TAL pipeline to eight million metric tons a year which continues as IKL through Germany and to the Czech Republic. The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.